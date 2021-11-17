Rohit Shetty’s recent release Sooryavanshi is a super-duper hit and that is clearly visible. Before this, the director has given us numerous hits like the Golmaal series, Singham, Simma and many more! Rohit has created his own cop-verse which featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and now Akshay Kumar, but what now remains the question is will we ever get a film by him with a female cop in it?!

Let’s check out what the director has to say about it.

While conversing with The Indian Express, Rohit Shetty opened up on having a female cop joining the cop-verse, he said, “Without a female lead or cop, the universe won’t ever be complete. We are waiting because we all have lost two years of our lives. Today we would be discussing my 17th film, not the 15th. Sooryavanshi was supposed to be released two years ago. I don’t want to make a small film. With a woman at the helm, my film will be at the level of Singham or Sooryavanshi.”

“Till the time I don’t get that kind of a story, I can’t proceed just because there is a demand for a female cop in this universe, and I can understand that. Whenever I make this film, I want to make it into a bigger scale film for sure,” Rohit Shetty further added.

Well, it now seems like we can gear up for another action-filled film in the future by the best director himself!

Recently, Rohit had also hinted at a possible crossover between Dabangg and his cop-verse and the idea has already been settling well with the fans.

On the professional front, Rohit Shetty is all geared up for his upcoming film Singham 3 in which Ajay Devgn will reprise his role of Bajirao Singham. The director has booked Independence Day 2023 for the release of the movie.

