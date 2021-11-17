Bollywood’s bhai, Salman Khan who is currently hosting the most famous reality show Bigg Boss 15, recently appeared on Ranveer Singh’s show ‘The Big Picture. During the show, Salman opened up on how he is a huge Dharmendra fan and showered praises on the legendary actor!

Responding to his praises, the iconic actor shared a very sweet reply to Khan through an Instagram post. Check it out!

Talking about the show, during a segment it was seen that Salman Khan was opening about him being a huge fan of Bollywood’s legendary actor Dharmendra and how much he follows his path with the show’s host Ranveer Singh. Salman said, “Actually, maine na humesha Dharam ji ko hi follow kiya hai. Woh jo masumiyat unke chehre pe hai, good looking man, the most beautiful looking man and with that vulnerability or that manly body.”

We can now say that Salman Khan is a huge fanboy of Dharmendra Ji! Further continuing their discussion on the topic, Ranveer Singh called the legendary actor a ‘macho man’ with a very enhanced tone. Later, Salman quoted one of Dharm Ji’s dialogue from Yaadon Ki Baaraat, “Puttar mera mazak mat uda main tera khoon pee jaunga” and the whole audience along with Ranveer were left in split!

The ‘Sholay’ actor was left amazed with what Salman had said about him on the show, expressing his happiness the actor shared a clip of the show and jotted down a very momentous caption for the ‘Antim’ actor. The caption read, “Dear Salman, love you for your loving comments about me. I am an old story. You are the most handsome actor in Bollywood. Love you for your simplicity. Jeete raho, always pray for your happy healthy and prosperous life.”

On a professional note, Salman Khan will be seen in his next project, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

