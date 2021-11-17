Aayush Sharma is all set to star alongside brother-in-law Salman Khan in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. While the film heads close to its release date, Aayush has now revealed that he was initially sceptical of having Bhai star alongside him in the upcoming action-thriller. Read on to know the reason behind him being anxious about the casting.

While talking about it, Aayush also revealed that he approached his wife Arpita Khan Sharma to convince the Dabangg star to step down. Scroll down to know it all.

During a recent interaction with News18, Aayush Sharma got candid about initially not wanting Salman Khan to star in Antim: The Final Truth. He said, “(At) the beginning of the process of making this film, I was anxious about the fact that he is in the film. There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism.”

Continuing further about his efforts to keep Salman Khan away from Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Shamra added, “Initially, I was against the idea of Salman bhai being a part of Antim. I didn’t want him to do the film and I told him that. In fact, I went to all the people in the family to convince him not to do it. It was also because I was doing something completely different from LoveYatri and also the other thing was with his presence, whether I’d be able to do justice to the film and match up to his hysteria.”

Talking about Salman Khan being sure and adamant that he wants to be a part of Antim, Aayush added, “(Salman) told me, ‘Aayush you need to figure out how you do justice to your character and which is all that matters. You need to convince people why you raised your hand on me in the film.’ It was a huge challenge and I was quite apprehensive about his presence. I remember when we announced the film, there was a bit of trolling for me saying, ‘We don’t want Aayush in the film.’ When I told him, he said there are hardly 5000 tweets and if they don’t see the film, it won’t matter,” Aayush said.

Antim: The Final Truth marks Aayush and Salman‘s first film together and is set to release on November 26.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth is said to be an adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It stars Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma alongwith Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal. The film is set for a worldwide theatrically release on November 26, 2021.

