After a gloomy period of a year and a half, theatres are back on track. Thanks to Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Bollywood could breathe a sigh of relief. Now, all eyes are set on Ranveer Singh and his 83 to create some ripples at the box office.

Advertisement

Sooryavanshi was a perfect film to arrive during the Diwali festival. And as expected, the film managed to bring fireworks at the box office. It’s already on its way to enter into the 200 crore club. Apart from the entire team’s gain, the film also benefitted Akshay a lot as his distance got reduced with Salman Khan’s points in Stars’ Power Index.

Advertisement

Now after Akshay Kumar, everyone is pinning their hopes on Ranveer Singh as his highly awaited 83 is arriving in December. After Sooryavanshi, this biographical sports drama is said to be a big thing at ticket windows. One can safely assume that its collection will comfortably go past the 100 crore mark. And if it happens, Ranveer will see a jump Stars’ Power Index.

Ranveer Singh will surpass the numbers of Hrithik Roshan and tie with Shah Rukh Khan in the points table. As of now, Ranveer is at 7th with 850 points including- 300 points (three 100 crore grossers- Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani & Gully Boy) + 200 points (one 200 crore grosser- Simmba) + 300 points (one 300 crore grosser- Padmaavat) + 50 points (one film in top overseas grossers of Bollywood- Padmaavat).

Click here to see the complete list with points.

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 83, says the success of Sooryavanshi has put an end to conjectures regarding the fate of the theatre business. He even added that the film is a big-screen experience. Well, let’s hope for the best and wish the film breaks records!

Must Read: When Aditya Roy Kapur Got Scared Over Salman Khan’s “Kya Hai?” Reaction To A Scene That Required Him To Shout At The Dabangg Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube