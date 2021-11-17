Bollywood actor and comedian Vir Das landed in trouble after a video of ‘Two Indias’ monologue delivered at the Kennedy Center went viral on social media. A complaint has been filed against him for allegedly making “derogatory statements against India”. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut too reacted to the viral video.

The comedian had shared a six-minute video from his monologue on YouTube wherein he talks about the duality of the country and mentions some of the most topical issues India is facing, from its battle against COVID-19, incidents of rapes, a crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests.

A section of netizens on Twitter shared a video and pictures from his monologue, specifically highlighting the part where Vir Das is heard saying, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night.” The monologue created an uproar on social media.

Following which the comedian shared a statement on Twitter stating that his intention was to serve as a reminder that the country, despite its issues, was “great.” He further wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. “It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That’s the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

In his statement, Vir Das also mentioned, “Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. “To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience…to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love.”

Based on his monologue, high court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey, who serves as the legal advisor of BJP-Maharashtra Palghar District, filed a complaint with Mumbai Police. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who cooked up a storm by describing India’s 1947 freedom as “bheekh”, has now reacted to the comedian’s monologue. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world…after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this…’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger… Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

