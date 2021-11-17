Bollywood news is dominated by celebrity weddings. Rumoured lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in a lavish ceremony from 7 to 9 December. If reports are to be believed, the two have already started their wedding preparations as well.

Advertisement

For the same, a 700-year-old heritage site turned into a resort – Six senses fort Barwara in Madhopur, Rajasthan has been booked for their wedding. A team even went to the location to prepare all the necessary things like car rentals that have been arranged for the wedding guests.

Advertisement

While the wedding preparations are in full swing, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also built a love nest for themselves in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building. The star has rented the 8th floor of the apartment back in July this year and they will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli- who have two floors in the same building. As per the ETimes report, the entire floor is given to one family only.

Citing an unnamed source, the report reveals that the decor is being done at a good pace and Vicky and Katrina are expected to move into their new home sometime in December. Not just that, the Sooryavanshi actress has been visiting the house and taking an active interest in the decor and other arrangements. The source further added, “Sometimes she comes with Vicky, sometimes alone.”

Meanwhile, India Today reports also throws some light on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Juhu apartment. Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, said to the publication, “Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.”

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Day 12 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar’s Cop Drama Stays Super Steady After 2nd Monday’s 4.50 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube