Wedding season is upon us and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding pictures from Chandigarh are already going viral. Now another couple in Bollywood is all set to get hitched. Yes, we’re talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Reports of their wedding preparations in Rajasthan are already making headlines and fans are eager to know all the details regarding their wedding. The actress is also making sure to finish all her work commitments before leaving for her wedding destination.

Now, a close friend of Katrina Kaif has revealed to India Today that the actress is closing all her work commitments this week so that she gets time to prepare for her wedding. As part of her preparation, the Tiger 3 actress is fitting into her wedding trousseau.

Vicky Kaushal‘s to be bride has been trying out various options for the bridal outfit at a friend’s apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The source said, “The fittings and trials are happening at her friend’s house. She doesn’t want any attention and media outside her building, so she’s been going to her friend’s place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed.”

Meanwhile, a previous report also revealed that Sardar Udham actor has found a love nest in Juhu, Mumbai for his ladylove Katrina Kaif. The two have finally found their dream abode after months of house hunting. They have rented luxurious apartment in Juhu and they will be neighbours to another power couple – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – who have two floors in the same building.

Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, said to the publication, “Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.”

