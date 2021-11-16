Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022. The film was about to release on February 11 2021, but it now seems that things have taken a turn. As per the industry sources, the film is targeting an April 14, 2022 release now.

Check out the reason for the film being pushed back to April 2022!

Talking about the upcoming movie, a source from the industry told Bollywood Hungama that, “Laal Singh Chaddha is a high on VFX film, as the team is using ageing and de-ageing technology for Aamir Khan’s character. The process is taking longer than expected as they are looking for nothing but perfection. There are multiple films which have used this trick, but Aamir is clear on providing a world class big screen experience. And hence, he has decided to move the film to April 14, 2022.”

Well, if this is the case then it seems like Aamir Khan’s movie will have a major clash with the most awaited film KGF 2 at the box office. Talking about the same, the source further added, “They are figuring on multiple dates in April – May window and April 14 is just one of the many in consideration. Another date in consideration is the Eid weekend – 28th April, 2022. Aamir is speaking to his friends, Sajid Nadiadwala (Heropanti 2) and Ajay Devgn (MayDay), to see if something can be worked upon. A final decision will be taken in a day or two. But yes, Laal Singh Chaddha is no longer releasing on February 11.”

Talking about the film, it is an official remake of Forrest Gump and will star Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Nag Chaitanya.

