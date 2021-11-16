Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family faced a tough time last month after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs bust case. Now that the Starkid is back, the superstar has become extra protective of his family.

After being in Arthur Road Jail for 25 days, Aryan finally got his bail on October 30. After he reached Mannat, his parents SRK and Gauri Khan started to take measures to protect him. The superstar even appointed his personal bodyguard Ravi Singh for his son’s protection.

If this wasn’t enough, Shah Rukh Khan has taken some more steps to protect his family. As per the Bollywood Life report, the superstar has asked filmmakers to schedule shoots in such a way that he can’t stay away from his family for a long time.

Citing a source close to the family, the report said, “He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays.”

The source further said to the publication, “Shah Rukh Khan has become very protective of Aryan and his family after the recent incident and has decided to be there for them and find a balance between personal and professional time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan is all set to get back to work. He will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathan and Atlee’s untitled film with Nayanthara. The film is tentatively titled as Lion. It is said that the superstar will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film which is based on immigration.

