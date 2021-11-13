Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lately been the epitome of attention ever since his son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the NCB. He had been working on a YRF magnum opus titled Pathan and is now expected to resume the work on it, soon. The actor has lately been looking for a bodyguard for his son and has reportedly received many applications in the last few days.

For the unversed, SRK’s son Aryan Khan had been arrested in a drug case on October 3 and was granted a detailed bail on October 28, 2021. He has been asked to visit the NCB office every Friday as a new investigating team has been put in place. Aryan’s last session with the team was on 12th November but he was allowed to leave early citing his health conditions.

A source close to The Times of India revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has received applications from numerous renowned security agencies. Their source close to the development revealed, “After the news came out that SRK was looking for a new bodyguard for Aryan, many big security companies from Mumbai jumped at the opportunity. Even individuals who have years of experience at handling the security of celebrities and nightclubs have sent their resumes to the Red Chillies office.”

Speaking about Ravi Singh, the source further added, “The Khans want a similar person now. Someone who can be dedicated to the job and who can offer 24 x 7 security to them.”

Some reports from the last few days also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has decided to appoint his well-trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh to Aryan Khan, and is now looking for a new one for himself. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter and the team is yet to send feedback on the application.

