Indian and Pakistani’s celebrate each other’s culture (dance, art, movies, etc) but turn frenemies once they are on the cricket pitch. While those across the border rejoiced when India lost a recent match, netizens here had a blast when they lost yesterday.

For those who do not know, Pakistan, one of the main contenders for the T20 World Cup, lost in the semi-finals to Australia. The Aussie completed Pakistan’s 177 runs in 19 overs thus securing a spot for themselves in the finale. They will not face New Zealand in the final, thus shattering Pakistan’s dream of winning the World Cup for the second time.

While this defeat of the Pakistan cricket team at the T20 semi-finals has left its nationals sad, many Indian cricket fans (and several others) were seen cheering. Taking their happiness to social media, many even started sharing memes celebrating the loss with loads of laughter. A Twitter page shared a picture reading “Ab jaake aaya mere bechain dil ko qaraar” with the caption “Indians after Pakistan’s loss today.” Another tweeted, “All of India celebrating this Pakistan loss against Australia” along with a scene from the Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome.

Indians after Pakistan's loss today: pic.twitter.com/TjH20h7Zs5 — Meme Scream (@_memescream_) November 11, 2021

All of India celebrating this Pakistan loss against Australia: pic.twitter.com/iHs5EnU78e — that'sVatsshesaid (@VatsalMuchhala) November 11, 2021

The only person to blame for the loss today is Hassan ali!!!!

Pakistan was on top of the game even though we lost the toss! pic.twitter.com/j9bEOJMm0Q — Sadia A 🇵🇰 (@DrSadiaA) November 11, 2021

A third shared their thoughts of Pakistan losing the semi-finals by writing, “The only person to blame for the loss today is Hassan ali!!!! Pakistan was on top of the game even though we lost the toss!” A fourth Twitterati wrote, “Lee pakistan…. After loss” along with a still of Ali Fazal from Mirzapur reading, “Bad yahi tak tha.. jo tha.” Another meme doing the round on social media saw a still from the Amair Khan-led 3 Idiots. It read, “Indians after Pakistan’s loss in the semis: Aaj tum ro-oge aur main hansunga”

Bruh indians shamelessly celebrating this is so good to see eyes in my tears man pakistan loss hits different 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ko32mesCJm — Kevin (@FiestyAraujo) November 11, 2021

Atleast izzat se haare hain, 10 wicket se nahi — nini (@yizhuobub) November 11, 2021

Taking in detail about the T20 semi-finals played between Pakistan and Australia, it took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 11. Both teams fought tooth and nail to secure a place in the finale. The Aaron Finch-led team won the game by five wickets with six balls to spare.

Let us know which meme tickled you the most in the comments below.

