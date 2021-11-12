John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the latest song ‘Kusu Kusu’ featuring Nora Fatehi and instantly became the talk of the town.

Many praised Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi for sizzling oh-so-hot dance moves. However, apart from Nora, the song is also in news for another very ‘amusing’ reason. The song caught the attention of the netizens and Twitter has been bombarding with a meme fest associated with the song.

Twitteratis, especially the South Indians, seemed to have a ball after the song featuring Nora Fatehi was released. For the unversed, the song Kusu from Satyamev Jayate 2 literally means ‘Fart’ in Tamil and Malayalam. A Twitter user named Kartik shared the teaser of the song and wrote, “Oh. My. God! CC: Tamil Nadu (sic).” This followed with a hilarious reaction to the song from the netizens.

Check out some of the comments below:

Fkkkkk…..😂😂😂😂😂 Yov I can't stop laughing ffs…Tamil people will understand the reason 😂😂 #KusuKusu #NoraFatehi https://t.co/rTtmdpfRMW — Pradeep Joy (@PradeepJoy3) November 9, 2021

Like no doubt Nora fatehi looks so hot in this song, but like fuck is the title LMFAOOOOO #KusuKusu #NoraFatehi — anam (@anamhabibii) November 10, 2021

Will there be any lyrics in the song?? Or only sound?? — LN (@Chaukanna_Anna) November 9, 2021

Kusukusu, coming out on November 10th: don’t even ask where from ? 😂 — Anuj (@violinmirage) November 9, 2021

Well, now this kinda changes the whole meaning of the Nora Fatehi’s song, isn’t it?

Like always Nora Fatehi has done a fabulous job with her belly dancing. Not many are aware that the actress is not a trained dancer but learned the skill all by herself before entering the industry.

Meanwhile, John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate 2’s trailer was released last month. As seen in the trailer, John is seen causing mini-earthquakes by slamming ploughs into the ground, and going into hulk mode while smashing tables, lifting up motorcycles, and flinging them into the distance, and even roaring. The trailer instantly grabbed the attention of the netizens and garnered mixed reviews.

