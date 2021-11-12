Bollywood’s versatile actress, Swara Bhasker is known not only for her movies but also for making some really bold statements on social media. Fans undoubtedly love her courage, but at times things go a little overboard with the trolls getting involved. Recently, Swara slammed a troll who called her out on her looks with a very perfect answer. Check it out!

The ‘Raanjhanaa’ fame is always quite active on social media and uses the platforms to usually convey her candid beliefs.

Earlier, Swara Bhasker had posted a picture of herself in a saree on Twitter, on which a troll took a dig by commenting, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much graceful than you.”

Of course, Swara Bhasker who won’t stay quiet on such trolls gave a perfect response back to the troller by replying, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.”

Check out the tweet below:

I’m sure your your household help is beautiful.

I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nf8egoWkJl — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 11, 2021

Seeing her thrash the troll so well, the other Twitterati couldn’t help but praise her comments. One user wrote, “how he spoke reflect his sanskar and how you responded reflect yours. Well done and more power to you.” Another user wrote, “Superb Swara ,A woman in our mother land has to be like you ,taking negative throws in positive.instead retaliate spread love ,Let’s keep trying making this country hate into love”. Another Twitter user wrote, “What a Great reply by Swara.. ye log bimaar hai bapu..inko pyar se samjhana padega :).” One user also wrote, “What getting destroyed in seconds looks like! Sawage @ReallySwara.”

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in the Netflix web series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. The actress will now soon be seen alongside Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi in the film Sheer Qorma.

