Bollywood’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi seems to be in some deep trouble! A few weeks ago, certain reports claimed that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora would be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a lawsuit of money laundering.

Seems like the reports turned out to be true. The Moroccan diva was spotted outside the ED office on Thursday.

Nora Fatehi was summoned by the ED for questioning. Now as per the latest reports by Bollywoodlife, the Bollywood actress was questioned by the investigators for around 8 whole hours.

As per the reports by IndiaToday.com, it is said that Nora Fatehi was called by the ED in relation to the Rs 200 crore fraud case entangling conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

So what took place on Thursday was that, Nora entered the (ED) agency’s bureau in Delhi at around 11:30 AM. Later it was said that the Canadian dancer left the bureau at around 8:30 PM. The reports also state that the ABCD 3 actress was grilled by the bureaucrats over various financial transactions.

Now it is said that actress Jacqueline Fernandes has been summoned once again and will mostly reach the office for the questioning today (15 October). It is to be noted that the Bhoot Police actress was questioned by the ED in August and September as well.

Talking about the case, it is said that a lawsuit was filed against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is claimed that Nora and Jacqueline are related to the case. Conman Sukesh is now kept in Delhi’s Rohini jail. The conman is condemned for conning and defrauding Rs 200 crore from a businessman last year. The media reports claim that around 20 cases have been filed against Sukesh for the same crime.

The ED has now recorded Nora Fatehi’s testimony under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). An investigation is currently being done to find out that if there was any sort of monetary transaction between Sukesh and Nora.

