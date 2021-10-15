Shah Rukh Khan fans across the globe are constantly praying for the wellbeing of the superstar’s family amid the arrest of his elder son Aryan Khan in a cruise drug raid case. Reportedly, his wife Gauri Khan has quit sugar as a ‘Mannat’ till her son comes home and has been praying for Aryan through Navratri’s.

Aryan was arrested on October 3rd, 2021 after NCB raided the cruise along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have been worried sick for their elder son, Aryan Khan amid the arrest. As per India Today, the superstar’s wife has kept a ‘Mannat’ (a vow) and has quit sugar ever since Navratri began till her son is released from judicial custody.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan have been getting immense love and support from fans and the Bollywood fraternity including Salman Khan paying regular visits to SRK’s Mumbai residence.

Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan, and Hrithik Roshan also shared heartfelt messages for Aryan Khan and his parents on their respective Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, SRK’s son’s bail plea will now be pronounced on October 20, 2021, and he is shifted to the common barracks at Arthur road jail. On October 11, 2021, the Pathan actor sent a money order of Rs 4,500 to the Arthur jail authorities for Aryan’s canteen expenses.

Now, along with Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai is also representing the star kid who also represented Salman Khan in 2002’s hit-and-run case.

