Anushka Sharma has been missing in action for a while now. Last year, she announced her pregnancy with her husband Virat Kohli and in January this year; the couple welcomed their first child Vamika. Now, in a new interview, Sharma is opening up on her pregnancy and how she would look at her old pictures and show them to her husband Virat and his answer to the same is winning hearts all over.

The Zero actress also spoke about her first trimester of pregnancy and called it ‘awful’.

In a conversation with Grazia, Anushka Sharma revealed how she feels in her skin and said, “My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. And I’m working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look. I remember showing Virat some old photos of mine, and talking about how nice I looked back then and he said, ‘You know, this is what you do. You look at these pictures in hindsight and say you were looking so nice. But when I tell you in the moment that it’s a great picture, you say aah it’s okay’”.

Anushka Sharma continued and said, “I don’t do that anymore. I click a picture and I post it without obsessively scrutinising how I look. You have to be accepting of the body that’s done something so profound and miraculous for you. I’d never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we’re always made to feel as women. Ultimately, it’s all about perspective. The girl who has the ‘perfect’ body can still not feel great while the girl who doesn’t have a body that aligns with societal beauty standards can still, be immensely confident.”

That’s such an empowering thing to say.

Anushka Sharma never fails to inspire her fans through her words and actions.

