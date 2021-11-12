Avneet Kaur began her journey in showbiz just at the age of 10. She was a part of Dance India Dance – Li’l Masters and earned a lot of recognition because of it. She went on to be a part of many TV shows including Aladdin and is all set to be a part of Kangana Ranaut production Tiku Weds Sheru. But did you know, Abhishek Bachchan once said she’d give tough competition to his wife Aishwarya Rai? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram, Avneet got emotional as she shared about how people would tell her that she does TV shows and not films. Although she has been a part of movies like Mardaani, Qarib Qarib Single, Mardaani 2 amongst others, fans wanted to witness her in a leading role.

Advertisement

Avneet Kaur is all set to play her prominent leading role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led Tiku Weds Sheru. She plays the female lead in the film. The Aladdin actress now has an answer for all the people mocking her over not being a part of Bollywood.

In the viral video, a teary-eyed Avneet Kaur could be seen recalling how people would tell her, “Aap picture nahi aap TV show karti hai (You don’t do movies, you do television shows).” The clip then goes onto feature a number of articles announcing her role in Tiku Weds Sheru. Another huge deal is the fact that the movie is being produced by Kangana Ranaut.

A part of the video also features Abhishek Bachchan telling the tiny Avneet Kaur from DID, “Two more years (hand gesture of calling her) you come into the film industry you can do many movies.”

Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan even added, “I don’t understand much about choreography but I loved your expressions. I’m going to go home and tell Aishwarya (Rai) that in the next 10 years she has tough competition”.

“Ae dil ek din ka yeh kissa nahi (It’s not a story of one day) #2010 to #2021 #tikuwedssheru,” Avneet captioned her post.

Check it out below:

We’re super proud of you, Avneet Kaur!

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube