Despite arriving at the times when the pandemic scare is still there and a major Hindi film released at an all-India level after 20 months, Sooryavanshi is still setting records. It looks like Akshay Kumar hadn’t gone away anywhere after his glorious run in 2019 (when he scored three double centuries and one big century), what with Sooryavanshi picking up from where his last big release, Good Newwz, left. His Diwali release has done tremendous business at the box office and has found a place amongst his best of the best.

That can well be seen from the fact that the film has a spot in the Top-5 biggest Week One, and is in the elite company of Housefull 4, Good Newwz and Mission Mangal, each of which entered the 200 Crore Club, and 2.0 [Hindi], which came quite close to that benchmark. Let’s take a look at his Top-10.

Housefull 4 – 141.31 crores

2.0 [Hindi] – 132 crores

Good Newwz – 127.91 crores

Mission Mangal – 121.23 crores

Sooryavanshi – 120 crores*

Kesari – 100.01 crores

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 96.05 crores

Rustom – 90.90 crores

Airlift – 83.50 crores

Housefull 3 – 80.10 crores

Housefull 4, which is ironically one of his most panned films by critics in the last few years, is in fact at the top of the top which shows yet again that the power of audience feedback can never be undervalued. Post that there is 2.0 [Hindi] and even that film didn’t quite unanimous appreciation from critics and yet went on to do huge business. Good Newwz and Mission Mangal were of course liked by all and that allowed them a wonderful run as well. Now the same is expected from Sooryavanshi as well which has seen a nod of approval from all quarters.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

