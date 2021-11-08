Akshay Kumar has done it again. He has broken his own records with Sooryavanshi, which is on a rampage and has collected much bigger than his other top grossers in the opening weekend. The film has accumulated 77.08 crores already, and this is huge if one considers the fact that his biggest so far was Mission Mangal and that stood at 70.02 crores. In fact his next best was Good Newwz and that was further ~5 crores behind at 64.99 crores. These were the films which came in normal times and November 2021 is anything but normal.

Here is the list of Top-10 opening weekend collections for Akshay Kumar starrers:

Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores

Mission Mangal – 70.02 crores

Good Newwz – 64.99 crores

2.0 [Hindi] – 63.25 crores

Kesari – 56.56 crores

Singh Is Bliing – 54.44 crores

Housefull 3 – 53.31 crores

Housefull 4 – 53.22 crores

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 51.45 crores

Jolly LLB 2 – 50.46 crores

In fact, 2019 was Akshay Kumar’s best year ever and each of his four releases [Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, Kesari and Housefull 4] made it to the Top-10 list. While Kesari had netted over 150 crores in the final run, each of the other three releases had entered the 200 Crore Club. Now it is pretty much clear that Akshay Kumar is carrying forward from where he left back in 2019, and scoring even bigger despite all the adversities coming his way.

While it is a given that Sooryavanshi will find itself around the 175 crores mark for sure, it has to be seen how much further distance does it cover from there on. As for Akshay Kumar, he continues to be right at the top delivering hits, superhits and blockbusters regularly, and all eyes are on how his Prithviraj opens in January 2022.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

