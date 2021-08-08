From action films to dramatic ones, Bollywood has explored many genres. One special category that Indians always love to experience is the films based on our history. And some talented filmmakers take up the challenge to bring out some stories that showcase the genre beautifully.

We have more than 70 films based just on patriotism. Hard to believe? But we do and it’s a badge of honour for Bollywood. As the nation gets ready to celebrate its Independence Day this year, let’s have a look at some gems from this treasure trove that are all about patriotic feelings.

Chak De! India:

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film was released in 2007. The plot of this sports drama is based on Kabir Khan, former Captain of the Indian men’s Hockey team who then comes back to the sport to coach the women team to the world cup. It is the emotion of SRK’s character and his drive to see India’s name shine that comes through. As Coach Kabir Khan tears up on India winning the Hockey World Cup, the unforgettable Maula Mere song never fails to give goosebumps.

Kesari:

The Bollywood film is based on a historic incident famously known as The Battle of Saragarhi. It narrates the tale of Havildar Ishar Singh who leads 21 Sikh soldiers against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. It unfolds one of the greatest chapters of Indian history that highlights how courageous our ancestors were. On the other hand, the film is sentimental on multiple levels, the love and pride in our country in Ishar’s character, played by Akshay Kumar, being at the centre of it.

Raazi:

This remarkable periodic film goes back to the 1971 during the Indo-Pak War. It showcases the story of a young girl who bravely sacrifices everything for the nation and marries into a bureaucratic family in Pakistan so that she can work as a spy. The significance of the character of Sehmat and her loyalty towards our nation is essayed effortlessly by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

The Ghazi Attack:

How can we not mention a film that depicts the efforts of India’s naval forces? Critically appreciated, Bollywood film The Ghazi Attack also goes back to 1971 where S21, an Indian Naval Submarine hinders Pakistan’s flagship submarine, PNS Ghazi, under the water at the Eastern Coast of India. The entire film has been shot in a Submarine set with an ensemble cast that includes Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, and Taapsee Pannu. With credible performances and a strong storyline, this film of unsung heroes is an apt tribute to our Indian Naval Army.

Shershaah:

The upcoming movie Shershaah will be the perfect release for Independence Day 2021. Paying a heartfelt tribute to the late. Captain Vikram GL Batra, the film narrates the story of a hero whose contribution will always be remembered. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is a historical tale of Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999 after capturing two important points at Line of Control. Helmed by director Vishnuvardhan who is making his debut in Bollywood, the movie is about love, patriotism and sacrifice, celebrating the journeys of our brave soldiers.

Not all films stay close to our hearts but there are a few that always have a special place. These five films describe incredible stories that always inspire the patriot in you.

