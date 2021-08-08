Advertisement

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen playing the role of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra in biopic the ‘Shershaah‘. Vikram’s twin brother Vishal Batra says the actor is the apt choice to play his brother onscreen.

Recalling the family’s meeting with Sidharth Malhotra, Vishal says: “When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram. During the course of our interaction with him, we found that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was the perfect choice to play Vikram’s role.”

Advertisement

Shershaah traces the journey of Captain Vikram Batra, his love for the country and his family bonds.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s performance, Vishal shares, “Since this is the first time Sidharth is playing the role of a real-life character in his career, I believe it was very important for him to get into the skin of the character. Since Vikram is generally known as ‘Shershaah’, it was important for Sidharth to see the other side of Vikram’s life, as a student, as a soldier, as an Army officer, and definitely as a brother and a son.”

Sidharth also did intensive research for his part.

“Sidharth Malhotra did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram’s character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in Shershaah,” says Vishal.

Must Read: Shershaah Director Compares Kiara Advani With Nayanthara: “All You Need To Do Is Just Give Them A Hint”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube