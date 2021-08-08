Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were two of the most promising actresses of Bollywood during the 90’s era. Both were part of several big films and enjoyed a massive fan following. However, despite being at the peak of their careers, there was animosity between them.

Both Karisma and Raveena shared cold vibes with each other and their catfight was once talk of the town. The two even refused to pose together in Shahrukh Khan’s Holi party. Reports claim that the animosity between the two actresses was because of Ajay Devgn.

As per Pinkvilla report, Raveena Tandon was asked why she did not pose with Karisma Kapoor. To which the actress said, “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn’t feature in my life in any which way.”

“I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be. Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay. Professionally I’m ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don’t bother about these stupid ego problems,” Raveena added.

Raveena Tandon on several occasions took a dig at Karisma Kapoor. She even alleged that Karisma used her influence to kick her out of four films. As IBTimes quoted as Raveena saying, “I won’t name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I’m not into playing these sort of games.”

While she did not take reveal the name of the heroine, one can predict that she took a sly dig on Lolo. Interestingly, even after so much animosity, just because of Ajay, he did not end up with either of them as he fell in love with Kajol and subsequently married her.

Farah Khan too once revealed the ugly spat between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. During one of Koffee With Karan episodes, the filmmaker said, “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs.”

“They were wearing these wigs with plaits and beads in it. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now,” she added.

However, both Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have moved on since and are on good terms now.

