Advertisement

The pandemic phase felt more mundane with the absence of The Kapil Sharma Show. The team stopped shooting owing to the lack of a live audience. On the other hand, host Kapil was expecting his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Good thing is that the cast and crew are back and it’s getting more exciting than ever. The latest teaser is from Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri’s end. Read on for details.

It was just yesterday that Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram and shared an update on TKSS. She revealed that the upcoming season has gone on floors. She even added that there are a lot of surprises for fans this time.

Advertisement

Soon after, Krushna Abhishek released a video with the new The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sudesh Lehri. He shared that it was their first day of shooting and praised his co-actor for delivering a spectacular performance. However, soon after he joked about lending a sum of 1 crore to Lehri!

Krushna Abhishek said, “Aaj humara pehla din hai Kapil Sharma Show ka and I am so, so happy. Dil se, mai itna khush hu ki aja Sudesh ji, itna badhiya kiya aapne! Sudesh ji ki aaj first entry thi humare show pe, he’s done wonder. Aaplog dekhenge TV pe. Mai sachi ek chiz kehna chahunga, matlab aapka itna badiya hua hai na matlab aapki family, aapki wife, bache, wo utna khush nahi honge jitna mai hoon!”

To this, Sudesh Lehri responded, “Aye yaar, ye hota hai sacha pyaar, sacha dost! Matlab koi nai aisa ho sakta, tere jaisa.”

Krushna was quick to interrupt and add, “Nai nai, pyaar vyaar nahi. Matlab paise bhi udhar diye hai. Aaj mujhe confidence hua hai ki mera 1 crore mujhe wapis mil jayega”

Check out the hilarious video below:

The Kapil Sharma Show is already so much fun behind the scenes. The team will surely be a blast on-air. Are y’all excited?

Must Read: Shershaah Director Compares Kiara Advani With Nayanthara: “All You Need To Do Is Just Give Them A Hint”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube