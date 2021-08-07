Advertisement

Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music is here with Tiger Shroff to take your heart by a stir with the reprised Hindi version of Vande Mataram. Unveiling the teaser of this patriotic anthem, voiced by Tiger Shroff as he makes his debut in Hindi songs.

Jackky Bhagnani on Instagram shares, “So proud to present #VandeMataram, a song that conspires thousands of emotions. Here’s a sneak peek! Sung beautifully by my bro @tigerjackieshroff, directed by my favorite @remodouza and composed by @vishalmishraofficial. ♥️Full song to be out on 10th August.

@ankan_sen7 @jueevaidya @mekaushalkishore @vishalmishraofficial @rahuldid @warnermusicindia “

Tiger Shroff shares, “Grateful for @jackkybhagnani for me to sing #VandeMataram as my first hindi song. A lot of prep went into it with my vocal coach @suzzane_demello and of course @vishalmishraofficial’s guidance. So happy to reunite with the amazing @remodsouza sir for this one ❤️ Here’s a sneak peek for your that consipires thousands of emotions. ♥️ Exited!! Full song releasing on 10th August.”