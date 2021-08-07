Advertisement

In what can be called shocking news, Mumbai Police issued a statement claiming that an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow. However, it turns out to be a hoax call. The police have also arrested two people in connection to it. Scroll down to know more.

As per reports, an unidentified person had threatened to blow up Dadar, Byculla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway stations, and Big B’s bungalow in Juhu. Soon after the police conducted searches at these locations throughout the night but did not find anything suspicious.

As reported by Mint, Mumbai Police said, “Mumbai Crime Branch’s CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai.”

They also said, “Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan.”

Senior police inspector Shashikant Mane of Juhu police station said, “We also checked all the four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan from outside to understand if there was any mischief.” However, nothing was found and the police said it was a hoax call.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has a very interesting line-up of films in his pipeline. He will be seen in the recently announced official remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’. The film starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in lead roles.

Big Bi will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and thriller mystery Chhehre.

