Almost a year ago, Deepika Padukone announced that she will star in the Indian remake of the 2015 film ‘The Intern’. It was reported that Rishi Kapoor will play the role of Robert De Niro in the film. Now after the veteran actor’s sudden demise in April, the fate of the film became a matter of concern.

Now as the film is finally getting ready to go on floors, makers have finally made their choice as to who will replace Rishi Kapoor’s role in the film. Now Deepika has taken to Instagram to announce that veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has come on board to play the role of Robert DeNiro in the film.

Sharing a poster of the film, Deepika Padukone wrote, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-stars again!💛 Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.” Take a look at the post below:

Currently, the film, which will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, is at the pre-production stage and will soon go on floors. Deepika will be stepping into the shoes of Anne Hathaway in the much-awaited film.

Previously, the actress talked about the project in a statement to news agency PTI. She said, “’The Intern’ is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who is returning to the silver screen after three years of sabbatical. John Abraham will be playing the role of antagonist in the action-thriller film. Salman Khan will also make a cameo in the much-awaited film.

Apart from Patha, Deepika will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next, Nag Ashwin’s directorial with Prabhas and her home production ‘Mahabharat’.

