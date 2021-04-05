India is currently going through the second wave of COVID-19 as there are so many new cases coming out. Considering the worsening situation, the Maharashtra government decided to announce a weekend lockdown in the state till April 30. Needless to say, this is bad news for the ailing Indian box office.

This also means that Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead won’t make it on April 30. The speculations had begun already because a night curfew was announced in the state a few days back. A big film like this can’t release in cinemas in such bad conditions but the makers remained tight-lipped because they were trying to keep up with the promise.

However now it seems the upcoming biggie will have to be postponed again. A source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “It was given even last week that Sooryavanshi won’t release as scheduled. The lockdown has further made it clear. It will be in place till April 30, the day Sooryavanshi was supposed to release. And there’s no guarantee that the lockdown won’t be extended, especially if cases haven’t reduced. Meanwhile, the other states might also follow Maharashtra’s example and introduce curbs. Sooryavanshi is a big film and it’ll be suicidal if it releases in such unpredictable circumstances. Hence, it stands postponed.”

Earlier talking about Sooryavanshi‘s release date, a source told ETimes, “With the suspension of night shows due to night curfews in cities like Mumbai and an atmosphere of uncertainty, it’s a huge risk for a big-budget film to release in theatres at this point. Given people’s safety concerns, the film is unlikely to release on April 30.”

Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which earlier had films like Singham, Singham 2 & Simmba. The film will also mark the guest appearance from Singham star Ajay Devgn & Simmba star Ranveer Singh.

