Earlier today, actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media and shared the news that he tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after him, actress Bhumi Pednekar too took to her Instagram handle and announced that she has also contracted the virus.

Bhumi informed her fans and followers on social media that she has mild COVID symptoms and has isolated herself. Read her entire post below.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a post on her official handle that read, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s post continued reading, “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Steam, Vit – C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :)” She concluded her post by writing, “Please don’t take this situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I’ve contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.”

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar had informed that he has been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. Akshay had informed about himself contracting the virus on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Govinda and Bandish Bandits fame actor Ritwik Bhowmik had also informed on Sunday that they have tested positive for the virus. Besides them, other Bollywood stars who recently tested positive for the virus include Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt and others.

Get well soon, Bhumi Pednekar.

