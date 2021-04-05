The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has bit the nation by storm. Bollywood stars are testing positive for the novel virus left, right and centre. After celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar, actor Vicky Kaushal has tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vicky shared that he has tested COVID-19 positive and is currently under home quarantine. Scroll below to see what he wrote.

In his Monday morning (April 5) post, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19.” He further continued, “Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor.”

Requesting all to take care and those who were in contact with him to get tested, Vicky Kaushal added, “I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe.”

The actor’s fans took to the comments section and dropped in several get well soon messages. One user wrote, “Get well soon my love” Another fan replied to his post, writing, “You will be fine. Sending kaadha & steam box ❤” One follower of the star wrote, “Take care Vicky ♥️ you will be fine soon and back in full power. Lots of love” A fourth fan of the actor commented, ““You are the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next with Manushi Chhillar. He has also been prepping for his roles in The Immortal Ashwatthama. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, wherein he will essay the role of Sam Manekshaw.

Get well soon, Vicky Kaushal.

