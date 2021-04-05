Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been having a tough time ever since their name was involved in the drug angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput tragic death. The latest update was that the special NDPS court had granted the actress’ brother bail on December 2. But, the brother-sister duo was again spotted outside the NCB office today.

The NCB earlier said the bail order was granted “by ignoring the findings and observations made by the HC, under a special statute, while rejecting the bail application.” The NCB said Showik had been granted bail “despite findings of involvement” and his “links” with other drug peddlers, and it needs to be set aside and his custody restored. It also said his post-bail conduct is “not conducive for further investigations or a fair trial”.

Rhea Chakraborty, as always, was dressed in simple attire. She wore a white coloured Salwar Kameez with floral print on it, while Showik chose to wear a black graphic T-shirt with dark blue denims. One thing that they always wear is their confidence which never dies down despite the tough times they are facing. Have a look at the pictures below:

Last year had been a difficult one for Rhea Chakraborty. After her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his family accused the Jalebi actress of abetment to suicide and siphoning off his funds.

After Rhea refuted, both these charges and an FIR was registered in a Patna court. The actor was interrogated on several occasions by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the NCB. She and served a month in jail last year in a drugs-related case but was later released on bail. A few days later, Showik was also released on bail.

