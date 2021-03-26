While the interrogation for the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is still on and new updates make it to the mainstream time and again, one battle between his sister Priyanka Singh and Rhea Chakraborty exists too. While the Bombay High Court had already dismissed Priyanka’s plea for quashing Rhea’s FIR against her, Singh moved to the Supreme Court and turns out it has also ruled in Rhea’s favour.

If you aren’t aware of the whole scenario, Rhea Chakraborty, who was the prime suspect in the interrogation, had filed an FIR against Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh. As per the FIR, Priyanka was accused of allegedly procuring psychiatric drugs for Sushant without any consultation and by using a forged prescription. After the same, Priyanka approached the Bombay HC to quash the FIR. Below is everything that followed and you must know about this latest update.

The Bombay HC had then dismissed Priyanka Singh’s plea and she moved to the Supreme Court challenging High Court’s order. Turns out the SC also stood on the HC’s decision and Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister was turned down. As per the reports, Rhea Chakraborty in her FIR has requested the agencies to interrogate if the drugs procured by Priyanka Singh, which are under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, led to the actor’s death.

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “We are overwhelmed by the order of the Honble Supreme Court. Justice Prevails in India 🇮🇳. We bow down to the Judicial System in our Country. Truth Alone Triumphs. Satya Mev Jayate.”

