Salman Khan is all set to roar again in the Indian theatres. The superstar was adamant enough to let the pandemic pass and treat his fans with Eidi in the form of Radhe. Co-starring Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff amongst others, the film has been directed by Prabhudheva. We now exclusively hear that the film is based on the South Korean tv series Sandglass. Below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, Sandglass (also known as The Hourglass) is a highly celebrated South Korean drama that released in 1995. It spanned over a span of 24 episodes and broke several records. It is to date considered as one of the best creations in the South Korean Industry. Not just that, it recorded a peak rating of 64.5%, the fourth-highest of all time.

Sandglass is based on the tragic relationship of three friends (played by Choi Min-soo, Go Hyun-Jung, and Park Sang-won). A gangster, a prosecutor and a beautiful girl who’s connected to both – there’s action, emotion as well as thrill – everything that a Bollywood film requires. Exactly why Salman Khan narrowed down on the script to take inspirations for Radhe.

A source close to Koimoi confirms, “Of course, there will be the Bollywood masala that Bhaijaan’s movies require. This is not an official adaptation, but Radhe’s script is loosely based on the same timeline as Sandglass with Prabhudheva giving it his own touches.”

“The team had been contemplating on several scripts. But with Randeep, Disha and Salman, it was necessary to come up with the perfect script that could justify all of their roles. Sandglass just perfectly settled in,” adds the source.

Well, it seems Salman Khan with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is continuing his trend of adaptations. Previously, it was Bharat that was based on Ode To My Father.

