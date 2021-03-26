Veteran multi-lingual playback singer Asha Bhosle has been selected for the prestigious ‘Maharashtra Bhushan-2020’ honour, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.
Advertisement
The announcement was made following a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award’s selection committee presided over by Thackeray, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cultural Affairs Minister
Advertisement
Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, Minister of State Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar, and other top officials attending.
Trending
Soon after the declaration, Thackeray, Pawar and others have congratulated Asha Bhosle, 87, for the huge honour which will be conferred on her at the function to be held later.
Must Read: Radhe Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Film Is Inspired By South Korean TV Series Sandglass
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement