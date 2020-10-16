Breaking his silence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday made it clear that he would resist any moves to finish off Bollywood or shift it from Mumbai.

“Any attempts being made to finish off Bollywood or shift it elsewhere (from Mumbai) will not be tolerated and we shall oppose it,” Thackeray assured at a meeting with single-screen and multiplex cinema hall owners to discuss re-starting of film theatres in the ongoing Unlockdown phases.

“Bollywood enjoys a following and popularity across the globe. In many respects, it’s even at par with Hollywood. The film industry also generates huge employment for lakhs of people,” Uddhav Thackeray said of the film industry based in Mumbai since 107 years.

However, without naming anyone, Uddhav Thackeray rued how in past few weeks, some attempts are being made to tarnish the image of the film industry from certain quarters which is “painful”.

Thackeray’s statement assumes significance in the wake of the massive churning that is witnessed in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput four months ago and the series of successive events which unfolded.

Politicians, media and film stars, who have always enjoyed cosy relations in the past, were suddenly at loggerheads with unprecedented targeting of Bollywood and political personalities by some individuals that resulted in polarisation and general feelings of ill-will.

