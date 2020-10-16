Divyendu Sharma Hits Out At Hypocrisy Revolving Mirzapur & It's Bold Content

In 2018, we witnessed the Mirzapur storm taking all over the country, and ever since then, the fan following has kept on growing for the show. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and others, the crime thriller was loved for its raw content. But the same reason even landed it in a controversial debate.

According to some, the thrilling web series had too much violence and explicit content to be tolerated. We saw even trends on Twitter asking for a ban on the series, upon its release in 2018. Now, as Mirzapur 2 is just a few days away from hitting on OTT, Divyendu Sharma has addressed all such discussions around the content of the show.

As per Mid Day, Divyendu Sharma says, “It’s high time we shed this hypocrisy. We would like to believe that the world is rosy, but the truth is all these [crimes] are happening in society. Cinema is a mirror to society. The upcoming season clearly gives out the message that those who resort to violence suffer in the end. It dissuades people from taking the path.”

Further, Divyendu Sharma, who plays Munna bhaiya in Mirzapur, says the audience will get to see an evolved version of his character in Mirzapur 2.

“You will see him as a mature guy this time around. The makers have added shades and layers to the character,” the actor adds.

Meanwhile, recently the hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 started trending on Twitter soon after the trailer released. Reacting to the same, Divyendu said such trends should not bother the cast, crew or fans of the show.

Divyendu Sharma told IANS, “It didn’t bother me a lot. They don’t know they are in very big trouble because there are so many fans of ‘Mirzapur’ out there. They should stop such stupidity. It’s just stupid to use such hashtags. We all know that people love ‘Mirzapur’. All these paid trends are just stupid. I feel for them.”

“Bahar nikal ke mat bol dena logo ke saamne… bahut padegi tumko (Don’t utter such things in the open… you will be thrashed),” Divyendu Sharma quipped.

