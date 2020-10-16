Aditya Narayan & Rohanpreet Singh Have THIS In Common & It’s Not Neha Kakkar!

Neha Kakkar shared exciting news when she shared the first poster of ‘Nehu Da Vyaah.’ While she has also confirmed a relationship with Rohanpreet Singh, rumours are rife that the couple is tying the knot this month. Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan, who the Coca Cola singer was previously linked with, mentioned that he won’t be attending the wedding.

For the unversed, Aditya and Neha were both a part of Indian Idol 11. The host and the judge created a lot of noise over being linked romantically. They shared a fun banter and fans felt that they were dating. In fact, father Udit Narayan too gave his nod and called Kakkar their ‘bahu.’ It was later revealed that the entire stint was nothing but a marketing gimmick.

Both Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar have now moved on in their respective lives. The O Saki Saki singer is dating Rohanpreet Singh and Aditya is with Shweta Agarwal. But did you know Rohanpreet and the Indian Idol host have something in common too?

Actually, Aditya Narayan has hosted several musical shows. One of them was Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. Many would be astonished to know that one of the participants on the show was Rohanpreet Singh.

A video is going viral where Aditya talks to little Rohanpreet. He praises his clothing saying, “Kya baat hai, paaji! Kitna bada dil hai aapka. Shirt se phat ke bahar aa gaya hai. Shirt de phatte ho gaya hai yeh (Wow, brother! You have such a big heart that it has popping out of your shirt).”

The video even showcases Aditya Narayan asking Rohanpreet Singh what love means to him. He tries to give a good answer but jokes and gives up.

That certain Sa Re Ga Ma Pa episode even witnessed Singh perform on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Ladki Badi Anjani Hai. It was dedicated to Kajol, who graced the show as a special guest.

Later on, Kajol and Neha Kakkar’s new boyfriend even performed together as Rohanpreet sang and the actress did the signature step.

Check out the viral video below:

It is said that Neha Kakkar and her new beau are tying the knot on 24th October. Aditya Narayan, on the other hand, will be marrying Shweta Agarwal by year-end.

