Turning a day older is a joyous occasion for all – except for those who want to say in their 20s forever (wink). While most like to celebrate their special day, it’s not the same for all. And television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh falls in the second category.

In a recent conversation, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor revealed that when he was young, he didn’t always celebrate his birthday and that had kind-of continued in adulthood too. Read on to know all he has to say below. In case you do not know, Shaheer turns 37 today.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh opened up about not really celebrating his birthday and why so. He said, “There have been times when I’ve forgotten my birthday. If I had my way, I would want everyone to forget it. As I come from a humble background, as a kid, I never celebrated my birthday. In the routine of life and trying to make ends meet, my parents would forget our birthdays. In fact, now it is a tradition that my sisters and I, we all, forget each other birthdays (laughs).”

He further added that he doesn’t like to cut cakes, and his close friends know it, so there aren’t any surprise cake cuttings now.

Talking about his fans showering him with love on his birthday, Shaheer Sheikh said, “Yes, my fans do show their love with messages and gifts, which is really sweet. They do make me special. I try to stay low-key and don’t like to be the centre of attention. It’s weird, I know (laughs).”

He continued, “People tell me that I chose the wrong profession as being an actor also means being in the limelight. I agree but I became an actor for the art, to be able to live another life via a character that I essay and I feel I have lived so many lives through all the roles I have played.”

Happy Birthday, Shaheer Sheikh.

