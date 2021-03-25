Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was one of the most iconic shows on Indian Television. Even today, when we talk about Ekta Kapoor or her shows, it would be incomplete without the mention of this cult show. After almost 20 years too, we still remember Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. Can we all imagine anyone else playing these two most-loved characters on TV? The answer would be no!

Advertisement

But did you know Amar was not the first choice to play Mihir? You would be shocked to hear the name of the first choice. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

It was earlier Jignesh Gandhi who was roped in to play Mihir Virani. However, he was replaced before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered. Later, actors Amar Upadhayay and Cezanne Khan were the two front-runners for Mihir’s role, but eventually, Amar bagged the project. A year later, Cezanne was seen in another iconic Balaji show Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag.

But the sad part was that nothing could stop Amar Upadhyay from quitting the show in 2002. He was replaced by late actor Inder Kumar, who played the part for a brief period of time and was later replaced by Ronit Roy in 2003. Ronit received immense love as Mihir, and he was part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi until the show went off-air in November 2008.

Well, just imagine, had Cezanne bagged the role of Mihir, then would Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi be the same or Kasautii Zindagii Kay would have the same magic without him? Anyway, we can only keep guessing these possibilities now.

Well, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the first show to complete 1000 episodes and also made a place in Limca Book of Records. The daily soap enjoyed a successful run from July 2000 to November 2008. The show launched many well-known faces, including Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Pulkit Samrat, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

Must Read: Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan Turns India’s Highest Paid Actor Charging This Humongous Salary For Siddharth Anand’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube