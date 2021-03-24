It was only this week that we told you Karan Johar is all set to launch another star kid Shanaya Kapoor. Well, KJo is the same man who gave her sister Janhvi Kapoor her Bollywood debut film and introduced her bestie Ananya Panday into films. Many fans have already assumed that the star-kid will make her debut in Student Of The Year 3. But is that what is going to happen?

Well, the recent buzz is that Shanaya will not make her debut with SOTY 3. It is not us, but a source close to KJo has said so. Keep scrolling further for more details.

According to a source, Bollywood Hungama has reported, “Shanaya Kapoor has been signed on officially by Karan’s talent management team Dharma Cornerstone Agency. She has also bagged her first film, and it will also star other DCA talents Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The rom-com is very much an urbane triangle love story, and it goes on floors around mid-2021. Depending on the shoot, the team will plan its release.”

As for Student Of The Year 3, it is being planned as a digital-only film for Netflix. The source adds, “Shanaya Kapoor was indeed being considered along with Alaya F for SOTY 3. But Maheep and KJo discussed it, and they didn’t want her first film to not have a theatrical release.”

“As for now, it’s not known if Shanaya will still do SOTY 3, but that definitely won’t be her big debut. The rom-com with Lakshya and Gurfateh will be a theatrical release and will introduce her into the movies.”

We are sure whatever it is, it will be great! Shanaya Kapoor is in safe and expert hands. Karan Johar is the best mentor and Godfather any beginner can get. The newbie already has a massive fan following on social media. We are sure that she will soon make a million hearts crazy for her.

