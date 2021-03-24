Emraan Hashmi is a witty guy, and his past interviews are proof. Today as the Murder star celebrates his 42nd birthday, we go back to the year 2014, when he had some pretty eyebrows raising advice for a couple of (then) young Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others.

Advertisement

From giving some relationship advice to taking care of oneself, Emraan got candid while imparting some opinions on Karan Johar’s talk show, Coffee With Karan. Scroll down and have a look at his rapid, witty suggestions.

Advertisement

During his Koffee With Karan debut with uncle Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi had our jaws on the floor with his answers. During the celebrated rapid-fire round, Emraan was brutal and honest while answering some tough questions thrown his ways by the host. The actor was asked by Karan Johar the advice he had for stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor.

Replying to KJo’s question, Emraan Hashmi said the advice he has for Ranbir Kapoor was, “Stop playing the ladies’ man stereotype. The press wants it more than you.” Next, sharing the advice he had for actress Katrina Kaif, he simply said, “Lose him.” With RK being the person just mentioned, it’s clear he wanted her to dump her then-boyfriend.

Next on the list to advise was Deepika Padukone. Within seconds he gave her the same advice as Katrina, saying, “lose him.” We all know Ranbir dated Deepika before Katrina, so we are confused about who he meant she should lose by this. Did he mean to say stop pinning for the ex or for her to break up with then-boyfriend-now-husband, Ranveer Singh? We leave that to you to guess.

Last in the segment was a piece of advice he had for actress Shraddha Kapoor. Emraan Hashmi didn’t give her any relationship advice but asked to eat. Isn’t he brutal as ever! Check out the Jannat actor and Mahesh Bhatt’s entire rapid-fire session with Karan Johar here:

Happy Birthday, Emraan Hashmi!

Must Read: Pathan: Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani Reuniting With Shah Rukh Khan Officially Confirmed By The Hitmaker! [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube