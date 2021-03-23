In just two years since her Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday has created a good fan following for herself. The gorgeous young actress has worked in 3 films so far titled Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh & Khaali Peeli and all three helped her place as one of the mainstream heroines.

Ananya recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week grand finale. She turned showstopper for Ruchika Sachdeva’s Bodice and stunned many with her looks as well as walk.

During the post-show interviews, Ananya Panday opened up about various interesting things. While talking to Pinkvilla, she was asked to think about a situation where she turns stylist for 1 day and style various celebs. Talking about Deepika Padukone, the actress said, she wouldn’t need her! “If I give her a potato sack she’ll (still) look s*xy as hell so she doesn’t need me!”

Ask her about Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday says that she will pick comfortable options. “I think Alia looks the cutest in a matching sweatpants-sweater set and some hoops.” she said. When asked how will she style the Raazi actress for her date night, she said that a fun wrap-around dress would do the trick.

When asked which actress’ closet she will like to steal, Ananya Panday again took the name of Deepika and said, “Deepu”

Ananya Panday also opened up about her airport fashion and said that she likes to keep it comfortable. “I just need to wear sweatpants. I just have to!” she said.

When asked about what runs in her mind while she walks the ramp, Ananya Panday said, “don’t fall!” Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is gearing up for some really exciting projects in the coming months. While her upcoming pan-India film, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda is already creating waves, she will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled also starring Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi.

What are your thoughts on this? Are you excited about Ananya’s upcoming films? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

