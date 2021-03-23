Ankita Lokhande has been through a really tough phase last year. We saw the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is very well known that the duo was together for a long time. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and struck the chords pretty soon. Things turned upside down when they announced their split in 2016.

It was around the same time when Sushant at an award function said that they will soon tie the knot. However, he chose his career and decided to move on from Ankita. The Manikarnika actress, on the other hand, took as long as 2.5 years to get over him. That did cost her a lot even in her professional life.

Now, Ankita Lokhande has revealed that she hung pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput at her house even after their split.

Recalling the time in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita said, “I am not somebody who will run away from the situation. I was getting up and facing that thing every day so that agar Sushant kabhi mere saamne aaye toh (if Sushant ever comes in front of me) I face him strongly. That was my thought process.”

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that a lot of people asked her to take down those pictures. “Give me time, yaar. I need my time. I am not somebody… Main 2.5 saal tak unke saath rahi hoon (I have lived with him for two-and-a-half years). I have lived my life with those pictures,” she added.

In the same conversation, Ankita even revealed suffering from suicidal thoughts. She said her life was finished and she did not know what to do after Sushant Singh Rajput left her.

Ankita Lokhande is now in a happy space. She’s in a relationship with Vicky Jain.

