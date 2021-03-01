Ankita Lokhande is time and again targetted by social media trolls especially after the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Although it doesn’t affect her because she has been over this negativity many times but her parents are sensitive since they do not belong to this industry. The Manikarnika actress opened up about the ugly side of trolls on her Instagram live recently. Read to know the scoop below.

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for a brief period of time before the two decided to go separate ways.

Time and again, Sushant fans and trolls malign the actress and pass derogatory comments on her. But now, Ankita Lokhande has very well learned to deal with social media negativity and doesn’t give two cents about it.

During a live chat on her Instagram, the Manikarnika actress opened up about the social media trolling and said, “Jo cheezein mujhe achchi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahi deti (I don’t follow those I don’t like. But I don’t go and abuse other people on their posts).”

Ankita Lokhande continued and revealed that it doesn’t bother her anymore but her parents are ‘sensitive’ to take all this negativity and said “Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hai ki log aise kyun gaali dete hai aur maine aisa kya galat kiya (They find it difficult to digest that people can be so abusive and wonder what I did wrong to get such comments).”

The 36-year-old actress revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput fans are too quick to judge her relationship with the late actor and point fingers at her without knowing anything.

“Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault),” Ankita said.

Adding further, the Manikarnika actress revealed that she’s not here to blame anyone and said, “Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don’t know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”

Watch the full video here:

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s take on social media trolling? Tell us in the comments below.

