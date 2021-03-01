O O Jaane Jaana featuring Salman Khan from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is one of the biggest Bollywood chartbusters. Even after 23 years, it remains a favourite of a lot of people. Upon release, the song became a rage among fans and the superstar’s dance, his iconic ‘Na koi manzil hai…’ dialogue and c’s vocals were the biggest reasons.

Now recently there’s been a heavy rain of remixes in Bollywood and soon there’s going to be one of O O Jaane Jaana as well. A video clip has gone viral in which Sooraj Pancholi seems to be shooting for the latest version of the hit song. It seems the recreation will be a part of his upcoming film Time To Dance also starring Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Watch the video below:

Ooo Jaane jaana ka remake 😑 pic.twitter.com/Im1ZGVv5pi — Paras Mittal 😈👿😈👿 (@beingjustfan) March 1, 2021

However, it seems netizens aren’t happy with this recreation and they want to stop it from happening.

“Salo agar ye gana remake kiya na.. …dislike ki band baja dongi” commented a Salman Khan fan with username @beinganamikas.

Salo agar ye gana remake kiya na.. …dislike ki band baja dongi 👊👊👊😿 pic.twitter.com/ZdATrd5DA2 — Anamika.S (@beinganamikas) March 1, 2021

Another one @ShaikhNaaz22 wrote, “Yahi dekhna reh gaya tha ab. O bhai koi roko is remake ko”

Yahi dekhna reh gaya tha ab😬😬😬😬 O bhai koi roko is remake ko 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/ppK9sFalUK — NAAZ💥 ღ I Love SS ღ (@ShaikhNaaz22) March 1, 2021

Take a look at more reactions:

Salman fans kaha ho bc…trend karwao…original song ke L laga diye — Deewana Tauhid (@deewanaTauhid) March 1, 2021

Salman bhai ka ye mera fav song tha

Bc T-Series ko boycott kardo — MD_Ayaan👑❤️ (@KattarSRKian555) March 1, 2021

Why why why why why why why why why — Kajal Akkalkote😎😇 (@Being_Kajal22) March 1, 2021

Nallo ka gang he bhai ka ass pass — Arsalan (@beingarsalan27) March 1, 2021

Iss hi baat ka darr tha yaar!😬 — |DIL DIYAN GALLAN| (@_TIGERkiZOYA_) March 1, 2021

For t series pic.twitter.com/AxAA1YekQx — Chetan Dewangan (Bobby) (@ChetanDewanga11) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, recently Salman Khan posted a cheerful picture with many Bollywood and cricket celebrities. He decided to call the photograph a mega selfie.

The actor is seen taking a selfie with many artists including Rajkummar Rao, Genelia Deshmukh, Ritesh Deshmukh, Govinda, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Wahi amongst others. Cricketer Suresh Raina is also spotted in the picture.

Incidentally, all these celebrities are part of a new music reality show Salman is promoting.

“Yahan to ek selfie banti hai. The world’s biggest music league is here! chal Mega selfie lele re,” Salman captioned the selfie, which he posted on Instagram.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. His upcoming film Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai is slated for Eid 2021 release. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. He will be also seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2.

