Ankita Lokhande went through a really tough phase last year. The beauty lost a good friend and her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. But as things move on, the Manikarnika actress is leaving things in the past too. But there are memories that will remain forever.

Advertisement

As most know, Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Zee TV show, Pavitra Rishta. They played the leading pair and won the hearts of many with their portrayal. The duo fell in love on sets itself but parted ways post togetherness of almost 5-6 years. Rajput was dating Rhea Chakraborty till his last days.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti yesterday, Ankita Lokhande too enjoyed flying kites. She shared a video of herself celebrating the festival. The highlight, however, remained the song in the background. It was a Sushant Singh Rajput led Kai Po Che! song.

Ankita Lokhande left many emotional with her caption. It read, “I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song. What a film and what a journey with so many memories @pragyakapoor_ @gattukapoor Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti #kaipoche…Shot and edited by one and only my brother @imtanmaykhutal super proud of u Tanmay”

Check out the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kai Po Che! Was Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood debut. It was a commercial as well as critical success and brought a lot of attention for Sushant.

The late actor then went on to be a part of many impressive projects like MS Dhoni, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore amongst others. His last film was Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

Ankita Lokhande, on the other hand, was last seen in Baaghi 3.

Must Read: Nehha Pendse Starts Shooting For Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: “Audience Is In For A Big Surprise”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube