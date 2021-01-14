Daniel Fernandes Issues An Apology For Joking On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death & "Rhea Chakraborty Has Been Acquitted" Statement

In recent times, stand up comedians have been a topic of discussion for mostly negative reasons. Recently, Daniel Fernandes too was called out for making a joke of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Not just that, he was even factually incorrect as he said that Rhea Chakraborty has been acquitted of all charges.

Advertisement

On January 11, Daniel’s video was out which had a topic revolving around Sushant‘s death, media trials and Rhea. As expected, the video was reported by several users for making fun of such a sensitive issue. Finally, after all the backlash, the comedian has issued an apology.

Advertisement

Daniel Fernandes has mentioned that he apologises for making a factual error by of saying that Rhea Chakraborty has been acquitted of all charges.

The statement posted by Daniel Fernandes reads, “My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree! As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response.

That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word ‘acquitted’ by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt. Also, through an editing oversight, one of my favourite jokes from this set got left out of the final cut. To fix this, I will upload a new version of this video with that joke next week.

I stand by everything else I said.”

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Goes 10 Shades Darker With An Indian Look & She’s Unrecognizable, Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube