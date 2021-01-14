Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has gone 10 shades darker than her original skin tone for an upcoming project.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen walking into a set dressed in salwar kameez. She is seen sporting vermillion and has put faux hair to flaunt a long braid.

“Got 10 shades darker than my original skin tone. Something exciting coming up soon!!! Haaye mere lambe baal kisi ki nazar na lage (Hope no one casts an evil eye on my long hair) What do you guys think about my new look ?” she wrote as the caption.

Check out the post shared by Urvashi Rautela below:

Urvashi did not share details about what she is shooting for.

Speaking about her upcoming work, Urvashi Rautela is working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj’s “Black Rose”, based on Shakespeare’s “The Merchant Of Venice“. Urvashi plays a pivotal role based on Shylock in the film.

She will try to bring alive an updated avatar of Bollywood legend, late Madhubala, in a music video of the recreated version of the classic song Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si.

