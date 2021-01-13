Kajol is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix’s Tribhanga which also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The film is directed by Renuka Shahane and is already making the headlines ever since the trailer was released.

Kajol in a recent interview has spilt the beans on quarantine amid the global pandemic and how her family including her husband Ajay Devgn dealt with it.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kajol revealed that when quarantine was about to end, her family would lock themselves up in different rooms to get some personal space. It was a very, very concentrated period as a mother. My son goes to school from 8 am to 4 pm and now school came home and I had to attend school with him at least to make sure that he was in class,” Kajol said.

She added, “It was an interesting quarantine for us as a family. It was really intense and interesting.”

The Tribhanga actress continued, “At the end of the quarantine, I have to say that I’m very grateful for the fact that we had four bedrooms in the house. Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like… to get that space from each other.”

Haha, we would all agree with Kajol here.

Kajol’s Tribhanga will be released this Friday and it’s a story that revolves around the relationship of mother and daughter. Now, we all know that her mother is one of the most popular veteran actresses of her time, Tanuja.

Talking about her relationship with her mother Tanuja in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol said, “I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it. Whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman. Whatever the bigger points in my life, she sat down, discussed with me, explained it to me, she waited for me to understand, figure things out and accept them before she got up from her chair and said ‘discussion over’.”

