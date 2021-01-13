While Ali Abbas Zafar has worked with Salman Khan a couple of times now (Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Bharat), it’s his first time being a part of a project starring Saif Ali Khan. Now, those who have followed both of these stars closely must be aware of how they have a contrasting style of working.

Advertisement

From what we’ve heard & read, Salman gets into the ‘chill’ zone while shooting for his movies, whereas Saif goes into the ‘focus x 100’ zone. So, how it was for Ali Abbas Zafar to switch between such varied moods while changing projects? Well, that’s what he has opened up about in his recent interview.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Ali reveals, “I don’t know if this is a good thing to share or not. So I’ve worked with Salman Khan sir, so closely, over three films. My relationship with Bhai is such that even when the take is on, and I feel that if he’s in the mood or he’s still going, I can give him a direction when the shot is on.”

Advertisement

He also adds, “And I was coming from that thought when I went straight into Tandav. And I started doing this to Saif Ali Khan, and Saif would get thrown back. He said, ‘You cannot talk to me while the shot is on’. It took him one week to get used to this style of directing. Somewhere midway through the shoot, I stopped doing this, and one day, Saif shouted at me during a take and said, ‘Talk to me, I’m not being able to perform!'”

Isn’t this super-cool? It seems now Ali Abbas Zafar will get the rest of Bollywood and get the hang of ‘Salman Khan style direction’.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Must Read: New Parents Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Get Good Wishes From Amul & It’s Clever Yet Delicious

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube