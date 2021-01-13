Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the big news recently. The Indian cricketer took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for everyone that read as saying, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”​

As their fans and loved ones came to know about the couple being blessed with a daughter, it was a time of celebrations on social media. All the admirers of the star couple poured their good wishes and many had a blast with hilarious memes.

#Amul Topical: Anushka and Virat blessed with a baby girl! pic.twitter.com/8RigpFIeCB — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 13, 2021

The latest is that Amul has wished new parents Virushka in their own delicious way. Known for sharing creative and topical branding posts, Amul shared a poster which reads as saying, “Bowled over by this delivery.”

Noted that clever wordplay? You can’t miss and not appreciate, we bet!

Take a look at the tweet below:

Earlier, Anushka posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen lying next to her pet dog Dude on the floor.

“Serial chillers in the house (dog emoji)+(heart emoji),” she wrote as caption.

Anushka and Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She remained away from acting in 2019 and 2020 but produced an OTT show and film named Paatal Lok and Bulbul respectively.

Are you looking forward to Anushka’s comeback as an actor? Let us know in the comments section down below.

